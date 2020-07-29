Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (EGLE) moved down -1.82%: Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. Price Paint Picture of volatility

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) previous close was $2.20 while the outstanding shares total 71.87M. The firm has a beta of 1.14. EGLE’s shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -1.82% on 07/28/20. The shares fell to a low of $2.13 before closing at $2.16. Intraday shares traded counted 0.16 million, which was 71.59% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 546.69K. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 52.11, with weekly volatility at 5.62% and ATR at 0.15. The EGLE stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $1.27 and a $5.15 high.

Investors have identified the Marine Shipping company Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $165.74 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (EGLE) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For EGLE, the company has in raw cash 72.15 million on their books with 50.54 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 124437000 million total, with 92472000 million as their total liabilities.

EGLE were able to record -12.93 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 13.09 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of -12.43 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (EGLE)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. recorded a total of 74.38 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -4.05% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter increasing by 3.89%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 56.3 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 18.07 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 71.87M with the revenue now reading -0.05 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (-0.15 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record -0.25 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on EGLE sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of EGLE attractive?

In related news, Chief Executive Officer, Vogel Gary sold 11,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jan 03. The sale was performed at an average price of 4.54, for a total value of 50,401. As the sale deal closes, the Chief Executive Officer, Vogel Gary now sold 6,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 27,658. Also, 10% Owner, GOLDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT LP sold 14,398 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Dec 30. The shares were price at an average price of 4.68 per share, with a total market value of 67,383. Following this completion of acquisition, the Chief Executive Officer, Vogel Gary now holds 11,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 50,127. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.70%.