At Intuitive Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG), Share Price Got a Bit Ahead of the Fundamentals

Intuitive Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 69.63, with weekly volatility at 3.11% and ATR at 20.23. The ISRG stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $360.50 and a $699.72 high. Intraday shares traded counted 0.43 million, which was 36.0% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 667.13K. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -0.83% on 07/28/20. The shares fell to a low of $674.25 before closing at $679.69. ISRG’s previous close was $685.35 while the outstanding shares total 116.80M. The firm has a beta of 0.97, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 71.55, and a growth ratio of 12.99.

Investors have identified the Medical Instruments & Supplies company Intuitive Surgical Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $80.58 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 5899000000 million total, with 924800000 million as their total liabilities.

ISRG were able to record 367.5 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 869.6 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 582.7 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Intuitive Surgical Inc. recorded a total of 852.1 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -28.96% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter reducing by -29.03%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 349.2 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 502.9 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 116.80M with the revenue now reading 0.58 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (0.59 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 9.95 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on ISRG sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of ISRG attractive?

In related news, Executive VP & CFO, MOHR MARSHALL sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jul 27. The sale was performed at an average price of 677.19, for a total value of 5,078,930. As the sale deal closes, the Executive VP & GM IA&E, DeSantis Robert now sold 1,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,197,848. Also, Director, Ladd Amy L sold 55 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Jul 24. The shares were price at an average price of 665.13 per share, with a total market value of 36,582. Following this completion of acquisition, the EVP & Chief Medical Officer, Myriam Curet now holds 887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 589,970. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.60%.

8 out of 18 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 5 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Intuitive Surgical Inc.. 2 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the ISRG stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $556.43.