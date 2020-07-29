Are Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)’s Fundamentals Enough to Outperform

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -4.52% on 07/28/20. The shares fell to a low of $10.34 before closing at $10.34. Intraday shares traded counted 0.48 million, which was 28.65% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 671.03K. VNDA’s previous close was $10.83 while the outstanding shares total 53.81M. The firm has a beta of 0.52, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 4.84. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 35.78, with weekly volatility at 3.86% and ATR at 0.52. The VNDA stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $7.12 and a $17.85 high.

Investors have identified the Biotechnology company Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $586.38 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 360746000 million total, with 59222000 million as their total liabilities.

VNDA were able to record -1.28 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 19.88 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of -0.91 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. recorded a total of 58.0 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 17.74% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter reducing by -5.05%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 5.21 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 52.79 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 53.81M with the revenue now reading 0.01 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (0.01 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 2.11 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on VNDA sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of VNDA attractive?

In related news, Director, Watkins Thomas sold 9,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on May 29. The sale was performed at an average price of 11.50, for a total value of 111,286. As the sale deal closes, the Director, DUGAN RICHARD W now sold 10,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 111,806. Also, SVP & General Counsel, Williams Timothy sold 1,237 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 03. The shares were price at an average price of 10.51 per share, with a total market value of 13,004. Following this completion of acquisition, the EVP & Chief Financial Officer, Kelly James Patrick now holds 5,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 63,359. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 3.90%.

2 out of 3 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 1 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the VNDA stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $17.00.