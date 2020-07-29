Are New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC)’s Fundamentals Enough to Outperform

New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC) stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 45.86, with weekly volatility at 2.20% and ATR at 0.25. The NMFC stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $4.62 and a $14.45 high. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.67% on 07/28/20. The shares fell to a low of $8.89 before closing at $9.05. Intraday shares traded counted 0.33 million, which was 50.92% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 672.99K. NMFC’s previous close was $8.99 while the outstanding shares total 96.83M.

Investors have identified the Asset Management company New Mountain Finance Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $876.29 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Potential earnings growth for New Mountain Finance Corporation (NMFC)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, New Mountain Finance Corporation recorded a total of 74.08 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 13.35% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter increasing by 1.12%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 74.08 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of -203.73 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 96.83M with the revenue now reading -1.78 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (0.33 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 1.27 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on NMFC sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of NMFC attractive?

In related news, President and COO, Kline John bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jun 16. The purchase was performed at an average price of 9.58, for a total value of 143,641. As the purchase deal closes, the Director, KLINSKY STEVEN B now bought 27,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 254,672. Also, Director, KLINSKY STEVEN B bought 28,400 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on May 26. The shares were cost at an average price of 9.47 per share, with a total market value of 268,834. Following this completion of disposal, the Director, KLINSKY STEVEN B now holds 12,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 118,829. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 9.17%.

5 out of 7 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 2 have maintained a Hold recommendation on New Mountain Finance Corporation. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the NMFC stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $9.79.