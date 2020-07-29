AMN Healthcare Services Inc. (NYSE:AMN): The Most Important Numbers You Should Know

AMN Healthcare Services Inc. (NYSE:AMN) shares fell to a low of $53.83 before closing at $54.48. Intraday shares traded counted 0.3 million, which was 61.57% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 773.88K. AMN’s previous close was $54.24 while the outstanding shares total 47.36M. The firm has a beta of 0.52, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 27.90, and a growth ratio of 3.13. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 72.87, with weekly volatility at 2.93% and ATR at 1.92. The AMN stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $36.65 and a $89.22 high. The stock traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.44% on 07/28/20.

Investors have identified the Medical Care Facilities company AMN Healthcare Services Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $2.59 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

AMN Healthcare Services Inc. (AMN) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For AMN, the company has in raw cash 97.51 million on their books with 14.63 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 600594000 million total, with 373060000 million as their total liabilities.

AMN were able to record 37.79 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 15.31 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 51.37 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for AMN Healthcare Services Inc. (AMN)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, AMN Healthcare Services Inc. recorded a total of 602.46 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 11.62% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter increasing by 2.58%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 400.39 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 202.07 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 47.36M with the revenue now reading 0.27 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (0.79 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 3.18 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on AMN sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of AMN attractive?

In related news, Director, JOHNS MICHAEL M E sold 2,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on May 28. The sale was performed at an average price of 47.65, for a total value of 138,519. As the sale deal closes, the Chief Executive Officer, SALKA SUSAN R now sold 29,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,312,560. Also, Chief Executive Officer, SALKA SUSAN R sold 14,929 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 19. The shares were price at an average price of 79.70 per share, with a total market value of 1,189,888. Following this completion of acquisition, the Pres., Prof. Svc. & Staffing, Henderson Ralph now holds 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 677,020. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.90%.

8 out of 10 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 1 have maintained a Hold recommendation on AMN Healthcare Services Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the AMN stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $61.38.