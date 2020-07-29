American Financial Group Inc. (AFG) is trading at $59.67 at press time: False Bounce or Growth Revival?

American Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 46.95, with weekly volatility at 2.76% and ATR at 2.48. The AFG stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $44.01 and a $115.03 high. Intraday shares traded counted 0.28 million, which was 64.75% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 788.95K. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -0.53% on 07/28/20. The shares fell to a low of $59.40 before closing at $59.67. AFG’s previous close was $59.99 while the outstanding shares total 90.30M. The firm has a beta of 0.83, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 20.58, and a growth ratio of 3.17.

Investors have identified the Insurance – Property & Casualty company American Financial Group Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $5.47 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

American Financial Group Inc. (AFG) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

AFG were able to record 523.0 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by -641.0 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 532.0 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for American Financial Group Inc. (AFG)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, American Financial Group Inc. recorded a total of 1.27 billion in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -58.75% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter reducing by -67.06%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 1.66 billion trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of -388.0 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 90.30M with the revenue now reading -3.37 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (1.85 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 8.62 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on AFG sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of AFG attractive?

In related news, Director, Ambrecht Kenneth C bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jun 26. The purchase was performed at an average price of 58.80, for a total value of 58,800. As the purchase deal closes, the Director, Ambrecht Kenneth C now bought 1,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 78,970. Also, Director, JACOBS TERRY S sold 868 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Jun 04. The shares were cost at an average price of 64.83 per share, with a total market value of 56,269. Following this completion of disposal, the Director, Ambrecht Kenneth C now holds 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 120,000. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.70%.

1 out of 3 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 1 have maintained a Hold recommendation on American Financial Group Inc.. 1 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the AFG stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $74.00.