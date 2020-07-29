Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO): The Most Important Numbers You Should Know

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 46.31, with weekly volatility at 3.69% and ATR at 2.24. The AGIO stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $27.77 and a $56.74 high. Intraday shares traded counted 0.27 million, which was 59.75% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 683.27K. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -2.82% on 07/28/20. The shares fell to a low of $51.20 before closing at $51.29. AGIO’s previous close was $52.78 while the outstanding shares total 68.61M. The firm has a beta of 2.10.

Investors have identified the Biotechnology company Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $3.63 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AGIO) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For AGIO, the company has in raw cash 89.09 million on their books with 6.47 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 587274000 million total, with 69858000 million as their total liabilities.

AGIO were able to record -109.81 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 8.16 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of -105.36 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AGIO)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. recorded a total of 87.1 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 65.3% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter increasing by 59.31%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 0.53 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 86.56 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 68.61M with the revenue now reading -0.59 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (-1.70 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record -6.86 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on AGIO sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of AGIO attractive?

In related news, Chief Medical Officer, Bowden Christopher sold 3,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on May 20. The sale was performed at an average price of 50.01, for a total value of 179,200. As the sale deal closes, the Principal Accounting Officer, Alenson Carman now sold 345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 16,319. Also, Principal Accounting Officer, Alenson Carman sold 472 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Feb 26. The shares were price at an average price of 47.12 per share, with a total market value of 22,241. Following this completion of acquisition, the Principal Accounting Officer, Alenson Carman now holds 2,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 129,529. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.40%.

11 out of 14 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 3 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the AGIO stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $65.09.