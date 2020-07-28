Why You Need To Look At This Metric Before Buying BrightView Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BV)

BrightView Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BV) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 49.72, with weekly volatility at 4.01% and ATR at 0.54. The BV stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $6.85 and a $20.27 high. Intraday shares traded counted 0.29 million, which was 32.96% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 428.14K. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.94% on 07/27/20. The shares fell to a low of $11.595 before closing at $11.83. BV’s previous close was $11.72 while the outstanding shares total 103.65M. The firm has a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 51.21, and a growth ratio of 2.16.

Investors have identified the Specialty Business Services company BrightView Holdings Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $1.28 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

BrightView Holdings Inc. (BV) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For BV, the company has in raw cash 88.0 million on their books with 10.4 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 593000000 million total, with 413100000 million as their total liabilities.

BV were able to record 50.6 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 48.9 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 85.7 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for BrightView Holdings Inc. (BV)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, BrightView Holdings Inc. recorded a total of 559.1 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -6.71% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter reducing by -2.07%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 426.8 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 132.3 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 103.65M with the revenue now reading -0.20 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (-0.01 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 1.03 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on BV sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of BV attractive?

In related news, Director, Grover Shamit sold 1,816,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jun 15. The sale was performed at an average price of 13.40, for a total value of 24,340,484. As the sale deal closes, the Director, MSD Partners, L.P. now sold 1,816,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 24,340,484. Also, 10% Owner, KKR BrightView Aggregator L.P. sold 7,785,123 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Jun 15. The shares were price at an average price of 13.25 per share, with a total market value of 103,152,880. Following this completion of acquisition, the 10% Owner, KKR Group Partnership L.P. now holds 7,785,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 103,152,880. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.70%.

5 out of 9 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 3 have maintained a Hold recommendation on BrightView Holdings Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the BV stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $15.57.