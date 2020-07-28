Mueller Water Products Inc. (NYSE:MWA): A Stocks With Stellar Fundamentals?

Mueller Water Products Inc. (NYSE:MWA) has a beta of 1.33, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 14.90, and a growth ratio of 1.49. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 63.79, with weekly volatility at 2.30% and ATR at 0.30. The MWA stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $6.64 and a $12.71 high. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 1.30% on 07/27/20. The shares fell to a low of $9.90 before closing at $10.15. Intraday shares traded counted 0.44 million, which was 49.0% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 870.77K. MWA’s previous close was $10.02 while the outstanding shares total 157.90M.

Investors have identified the Specialty Industrial Machinery company Mueller Water Products Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $1.63 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Mueller Water Products Inc. (MWA) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For MWA, the company has in raw cash 111.3 million on their books with 1.1 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 518900000 million total, with 134200000 million as their total liabilities.

MWA were able to record -40.3 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by -65.4 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of -3.0 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Mueller Water Products Inc. (MWA)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Mueller Water Products Inc. recorded a total of 257.7 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 9.2% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter increasing by 17.5%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 171.7 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 86.0 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 157.90M with the revenue now reading 0.15 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (0.13 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 0.61 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on MWA sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of MWA attractive?

In related news, Director, RETHORE BERNARD G bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Feb 28. The purchase was performed at an average price of 10.90, for a total value of 109,000. As the purchase deal closes, the Director, KOLB JERRY W now sold 33,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 393,711. Also, Director, KOLB JERRY W sold 22,059 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Feb 07. The shares were cost at an average price of 12.01 per share, with a total market value of 264,889. Following this completion of disposal, the Director, THOMAS LYDIA W now holds 15,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 180,739. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.53%.

3 out of 9 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 5 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Mueller Water Products Inc.. 1 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the MWA stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $10.50.