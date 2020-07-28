LiveRamp Holdings Inc. (RAMP) Loss -3.62% YTD: Chances Are, Buyers Will Win the Tug-of-War

LiveRamp Holdings Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.70% on 07/27/20. The shares fell to a low of $45.96 before closing at $46.33. Intraday shares traded counted 0.45 million, which was 40.66% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 752.23K. RAMP’s previous close was $46.01 while the outstanding shares total 66.98M. The firm has a beta of 1.37. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 52.51, with weekly volatility at 3.29% and ATR at 1.73. The RAMP stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $23.44 and a $53.58 high.

Investors have identified the Information Technology Services company LiveRamp Holdings Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $3.08 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

LiveRamp Holdings Inc. (RAMP) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 896393000 million total, with 161382000 million as their total liabilities.

RAMP were able to record -40.29 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by -328.85 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of -28.57 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for LiveRamp Holdings Inc. (RAMP)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, LiveRamp Holdings Inc. recorded a total of 105.7 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 25.91% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter increasing by 3.3%.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record -1.85 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on RAMP sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of RAMP attractive?

In related news, Director, BATTELLE JOHN L. sold 770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jul 15. The sale was performed at an average price of 45.05, for a total value of 34,689. As the sale deal closes, the Director, BATTELLE JOHN L. now sold 770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 32,610. Also, Director, BATTELLE JOHN L. sold 1,810 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on May 22. The shares were price at an average price of 42.65 per share, with a total market value of 77,192. Following this completion of acquisition, the Director, BATTELLE JOHN L. now holds 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 160,120. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 3.50%.

10 out of 12 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 1 have maintained a Hold recommendation on LiveRamp Holdings Inc.. 1 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the RAMP stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $54.17.