Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC): A Fundamentally Weighted Stock for Long-Term Investors

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 67.55, with weekly volatility at 4.08% and ATR at 0.94. The KLIC stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $16.91 and a $28.66 high. Intraday shares traded counted 0.94 million, which was -58.68% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 590.36K. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 8.45% on 07/27/20. The shares fell to a low of $23.59 before closing at $25.41. KLIC’s previous close was $23.43 while the outstanding shares total 63.68M. The firm has a beta of 1.28, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 43.21, and a growth ratio of 2.16.

Investors have identified the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials company Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $1.64 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (KLIC) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 970427000 million total, with 262037000 million as their total liabilities.

KLIC were able to record 34.39 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 28.12 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 39.08 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (KLIC)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. recorded a total of 150.74 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 23.11% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter increasing by 4.27%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 81.44 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 69.3 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 63.68M with the revenue now reading 0.19 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (0.12 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 0.46 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on KLIC sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of KLIC attractive?

In related news, Director, Kong Peter T M bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 13. The purchase was performed at an average price of 19.66, for a total value of 98,275. As the purchase deal closes, the Director, BACHMAN BRIAN R now sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 27,500. Also, Director, BACHMAN BRIAN R sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Nov 05. The shares were cost at an average price of 25.00 per share, with a total market value of 50,000. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.70%.

3 out of 4 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 1 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the KLIC stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $30.75.