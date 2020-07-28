Is Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) Still Worth A Bite?

Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -2.17% on 07/27/20. The shares fell to a low of $42.66 before closing at $42.92. Intraday shares traded counted 0.38 million, which was 43.35% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 675.90K. POR’s previous close was $43.87 while the outstanding shares total 89.43M. The firm has a beta of 0.32, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 17.32, and a growth ratio of 3.89. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 48.42, with weekly volatility at 2.66% and ATR at 1.19. The POR stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $37.83 and a $63.08 high.

Investors have identified the Utilities – Regulated Electric company Portland General Electric Company as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $3.86 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Portland General Electric Company (POR) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For POR, the company has in raw cash 30.0 million on their books with 160.0 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 505000000 million total, with 632000000 million as their total liabilities.

Potential earnings growth for Portland General Electric Company (POR)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Portland General Electric Company recorded a total of 573.0 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 0.0% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter increasing by 4.36%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 440.0 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 133.0 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 89.43M with the revenue now reading 0.91 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (0.90 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 2.39 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on POR sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of POR attractive?

In related news, Vice President, Jenkins Bradley Young sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Feb 20. The sale was performed at an average price of 62.27, for a total value of 34,246. As the sale deal closes, the Vice President, Nicholson William O now sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 165,780. Also, Vice President, CIO, Kochavatr John Teeruk sold 769 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Sep 03. The shares were price at an average price of 57.76 per share, with a total market value of 44,418. Following this completion of acquisition, the Vice President, Stathis Kristin Anne now holds 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 231,481. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.40%.

1 out of 11 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 8 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Portland General Electric Company. 2 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the POR stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $46.40.