Genpact Limited (NYSE:G): The Most Important Numbers You Should Know

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) previous close was $39.09 while the outstanding shares total 189.45M. The firm has a beta of 1.12, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 23.55, and a growth ratio of 2.78. G’s shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 1.89% on 07/27/20. The shares fell to a low of $38.915 before closing at $39.83. Intraday shares traded counted 0.77 million, which was 37.12% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 1.22M. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 68.50, with weekly volatility at 2.07% and ATR at 0.94. The G stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $19.41 and a $45.20 high.

Investors have identified the Information Technology Services company Genpact Limited as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $7.50 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Genpact Limited (G) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For G, the company has in raw cash 401.62 million on their books with 259.62 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 1478937000 million total, with 944057000 million as their total liabilities.

G were able to record -39.6 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by -65.47 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of -18.65 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Genpact Limited (G)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Genpact Limited recorded a total of 923.19 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 12.35% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter reducing by -1.9%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 604.77 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 318.42 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 189.45M with the revenue now reading 0.45 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (0.39 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 1.56 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on G sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of G attractive?

In related news, SVP & General Counsel, White Heather sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jun 08. The sale was performed at an average price of 38.00, for a total value of 189,985. As the sale deal closes, the Senior Vice President, Stein Kathryn Vanpelt now sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,118,358. Also, Chief Financial Officer, Fitzpatrick Edward J. bought 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on May 22. The shares were price at an average price of 33.72 per share, with a total market value of 188,815. Following this completion of acquisition, the Chief Financial Officer, Fitzpatrick Edward J. now holds 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 45,612. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.90%.

7 out of 11 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 3 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Genpact Limited. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the G stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $41.67.