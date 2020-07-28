EVO Payments Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP): The Fundamentals Have Changed

EVO Payments Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -0.26% on 07/27/20. The shares fell to a low of $23.02 before closing at $23.32. Intraday shares traded counted 0.21 million, which was 43.57% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 373.11K. EVOP’s previous close was $23.38 while the outstanding shares total 41.26M. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 55.78, with weekly volatility at 3.30% and ATR at 0.86. The EVOP stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $10.12 and a $31.93 high.

Investors have identified the Software – Infrastructure company EVO Payments Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $1.96 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

EVO Payments Inc. (EVOP) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For EVOP, the company has in raw cash 257.1 million on their books with 23.0 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 510730000 million total, with 433055000 million as their total liabilities.

EVOP were able to record -31.83 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by -46.99 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of -26.66 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for EVO Payments Inc. (EVOP)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, EVO Payments Inc. recorded a total of 111.17 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -0.31% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter reducing by -16.38%.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 0.66 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on EVOP sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of EVOP attractive?

In related news, EVP, General Counsel, de Groot Steven J sold 9,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jun 09. The sale was performed at an average price of 24.56, for a total value of 237,397. As the sale deal closes, the Director, Chancy Mark A now bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 101,600. Also, Director, Garabedian John bought 6,042 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 16. The shares were price at an average price of 16.63 per share, with a total market value of 100,478. Following this completion of acquisition, the Director, Garabedian John now holds 5,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 100,661. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.80%.

5 out of 13 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 7 have maintained a Hold recommendation on EVO Payments Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the EVOP stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $22.60.