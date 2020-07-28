Can e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Offer Investors Safety?

e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (NYSE:ELF) previous close was $17.83 while the outstanding shares total 48.70M. The firm has a beta of 2.28, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 49.94, and a growth ratio of 6.99. ELF’s shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -1.40% on 07/27/20. The shares fell to a low of $17.37 before closing at $17.58. Intraday shares traded counted 0.51 million, which was 41.08% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 873.99K. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 41.43, with weekly volatility at 3.41% and ATR at 0.77. The ELF stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $7.58 and a $20.95 high.

Investors have identified the Household & Personal Products company e.l.f. Beauty Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $897.81 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (ELF) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For ELF, the company has in raw cash 46.17 million on their books with 12.57 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 132360000 million total, with 51123000 million as their total liabilities.

ELF were able to record 34.89 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by -7.71 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 44.31 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (ELF)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, e.l.f. Beauty Inc. recorded a total of 74.71 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 11.47% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter reducing by -8.1%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 26.65 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 48.06 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 48.70M with the revenue now reading 0.00 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (-0.01 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 0.42 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on ELF sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of ELF attractive?

In related news, Chief Executive Officer, AMIN TARANG sold 84,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jul 10. The sale was performed at an average price of 19.92, for a total value of 1,683,403. As the sale deal closes, the Chief Executive Officer, AMIN TARANG now sold 2,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 43,932. Also, Chief Executive Officer, AMIN TARANG sold 70,100 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Jul 08. The shares were price at an average price of 19.98 per share, with a total market value of 1,400,891. Following this completion of acquisition, the See Remarks, MARCHISOTTO KORY now holds 7,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 144,179. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 3.40%.

8 out of 11 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 3 have maintained a Hold recommendation on e.l.f. Beauty Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the ELF stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $21.38.