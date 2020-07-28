Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) Stock: Worth Taking a Bite?

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) shares fell to a low of $14.7633 before closing at $15.50. Intraday shares traded counted 0.51 million, which was 28.77% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 715.28K. BCLI’s previous close was $15.59 while the outstanding shares total 28.42M. The firm has a beta of 1.24. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 76.50, with weekly volatility at 6.37% and ATR at 1.04. The BCLI stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $3.43 and a $17.20 high. The stock traded lower over the last trading session, losing -0.58% on 07/27/20.

Investors have identified the Biotechnology company Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $463.30 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (BCLI) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For BCLI, the company has in raw cash 12.47 million on their books with 1.21 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 15205000 million total, with 8252000 million as their total liabilities.

BCLI were able to record -15.04 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 11.94 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of -15.03 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (BCLI)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. recorded a total of 8.31 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 40.68% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter increasing by 7.74%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent -8.31 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 0.19 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 28.42M with the revenue now reading -0.32 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (-0.23 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record -1.06 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on BCLI sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of BCLI attractive?

In related news, EVP and COO, Setboun David bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jul 16. The purchase was performed at an average price of 12.95, for a total value of 64,740. As the purchase deal closes, the Member of 10% owner group, ACC International Holdings Ltd now sold 7,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 105,351. Also, Director, Abbhi Sankesh bought 46,779 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Jul 15. The shares were cost at an average price of 12.99 per share, with a total market value of 607,659. Following this completion of disposal, the Member of 10% owner group, ACC International Holdings Ltd now holds 18,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 241,715. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.30%.

2 out of 2 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 0 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the BCLI stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $17.17.