Analyst’s Sets Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) New Target at $87.17: GL is Now On A Buy List

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) shares fell to a low of $78.715 before closing at $79.57. Intraday shares traded counted 0.7 million, which was -8.26% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 649.26K. GL’s previous close was $80.37 while the outstanding shares total 107.29M. The firm has a beta of 1.11, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 11.97, and a growth ratio of 2.35. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 61.02, with weekly volatility at 2.61% and ATR at 2.41. The GL stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $56.74 and a $111.43 high. The stock traded lower over the last trading session, losing -1.00% on 07/27/20.

Investors have identified the Insurance – Life company Globe Life Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $8.46 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Globe Life Inc. (GL) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

GL were able to record 334.24 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 14.44 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 343.55 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Globe Life Inc. (GL)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Globe Life Inc. recorded a total of 1.13 billion in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 1.22% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter reducing by -0.31%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 909.33 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 202.92 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 107.29M with the revenue now reading 1.54 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (1.58 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 6.75 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on GL sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of GL attractive?

In related news, EVP & CFO, SVOBODA FRANK M sold 8,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Feb 21. The sale was performed at an average price of 109.95, for a total value of 962,049. As the sale deal closes, the SVP & Chief Accounting Officer, HENRIE MICHAEL SHANE now sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 357,543. Also, Assoc. Counsel & Asst. Sec., MCCOY CAROL A sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Feb 18. The shares were price at an average price of 109.96 per share, with a total market value of 989,666. Following this completion of acquisition, the Officer of Principal Sub, Rogers John Henry JR now holds 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 411,276. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.60%.

2 out of 7 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 4 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Globe Life Inc.. 1 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the GL stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $87.17.