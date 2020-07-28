ALTM Stock: Altus Midstream Company (NASDAQ:ALTM) Is Still Worth a Bite

Altus Midstream Company (NASDAQ:ALTM) shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -2.37% on 07/27/20. The shares fell to a low of $12.71 before closing at $12.79. Intraday shares traded counted 35890.0, which was -2.72% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 34.94K. ALTM’s previous close was $13.10 while the outstanding shares total 3.75M. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 49.92, with weekly volatility at 6.60% and ATR at 1.16. The ALTM stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $9.40 and a $74.20 high.

Investors have identified the Oil & Gas Midstream company Altus Midstream Company as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $217.05 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Altus Midstream Company (ALTM) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 37536000 million total, with 12728000 million as their total liabilities.

ALTM were able to record 32.44 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 13.32 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 51.54 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Altus Midstream Company (ALTM)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Altus Midstream Company recorded a total of 40.77 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 16.97% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter reducing by -7.45%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 10.59 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 30.18 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 3.75M with the revenue now reading -2.60 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (0.40 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 175.60 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on ALTM sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of ALTM attractive?

In related news, CEO, Bretches D. Clay bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on May 13. The purchase was performed at an average price of 0.56, for a total value of 55,500. As the purchase deal closes, the CEO, Bretches D. Clay now bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 53,000. Also, CEO, Bretches D. Clay bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 10. The shares were cost at an average price of 1.08 per share, with a total market value of 10,800. Following this completion of disposal, the CEO, Bretches D. Clay now holds 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 56,000. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.60%.

0 out of 4 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 2 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Altus Midstream Company. 2 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the ALTM stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $13.75.