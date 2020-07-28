Acacia Research Corporation (ACTG) price slipped close to $4.04 early on Monday: What’s Next?

Acacia Research Corporation (NASDAQ:ACTG) previous close was $4.07 while the outstanding shares total 49.88M. The firm has a beta of 0.54. ACTG’s shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -0.74% on 07/27/20. The shares fell to a low of $3.98 before closing at $4.04. Intraday shares traded counted 0.18 million, which was 61.68% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 459.99K. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 59.04, with weekly volatility at 5.77% and ATR at 0.21. The ACTG stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $1.75 and a $4.46 high.

Investors have identified the Specialty Business Services company Acacia Research Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $194.36 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Acacia Research Corporation (ACTG) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 162385000 million total, with 10709000 million as their total liabilities.

ACTG were able to record -2.37 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 1.32 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of -2.21 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Acacia Research Corporation (ACTG)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Acacia Research Corporation recorded a total of 3.81 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 11.22% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter increasing by 81.97%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 2.74 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 1.07 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 49.88M with the revenue now reading -0.24 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (-0.09 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 2.97 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on ACTG sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of ACTG attractive?

In related news, Chief IP Officer, Booth Marc W. sold 4,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on May 08. The sale was performed at an average price of 2.40, for a total value of 10,779. As the sale deal closes, the Chief IP Officer, Booth Marc W. now sold 4,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 11,302. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.40%.

1 out of 1 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 0 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Acacia Research Corporation. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the ACTG stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $5.00.