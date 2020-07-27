WideOpenWest Inc. (NYSE:WOW): An Opportunity for Fundamental Investors?

WideOpenWest Inc. (NYSE:WOW) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 58.99, with weekly volatility at 7.48% and ATR at 0.33. The WOW stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $2.95 and a $8.12 high. Intraday shares traded counted 0.52 million, which was -28.53% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 405.74K. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 10.11% on 07/24/20. The shares fell to a low of $5.55 before closing at $6.10. WOW’s previous close was $5.54 while the outstanding shares total 81.04M. The firm has a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 17.48, and a growth ratio of 21.85.

Investors have identified the Entertainment company WideOpenWest Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $480.07 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

WideOpenWest Inc. (WOW) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For WOW, the company has in raw cash 36.8 million on their books with 37.5 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 139800000 million total, with 230400000 million as their total liabilities.

WOW were able to record -5.6 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 15.8 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 52.4 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for WideOpenWest Inc. (WOW)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, WideOpenWest Inc. recorded a total of 284.5 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -0.95% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter increasing by 0.35%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 149.1 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 135.4 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 81.04M with the revenue now reading 0.00 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (0.09 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 0.45 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on WOW sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of WOW attractive?

In related news, Chief Executive Officer, Elder Teresa L bought 7,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jun 09. The purchase was performed at an average price of 6.94, for a total value of 49,988. As the purchase deal closes, the Chief Executive Officer, Elder Teresa L now bought 26,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 99,987. Also, Chief Executive Officer, Elder Teresa L bought 12,672 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Dec 03. The shares were cost at an average price of 5.92 per share, with a total market value of 75,018. Following this completion of disposal, the Chief Customer Exper. Officer, Schena Don now holds 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 28,150. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 3.80%.

1 out of 10 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 9 have maintained a Hold recommendation on WideOpenWest Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the WOW stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $6.33.