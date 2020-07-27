Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO) moved down -0.67%: Southern Copper Corporation Price Paint Picture of volatility

Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 63.23, with weekly volatility at 2.44% and ATR at 1.20. The SCCO stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $23.43 and a $44.82 high. Intraday shares traded counted 0.93 million, which was -11.15% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 835.59K. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -0.67% on 07/24/20. The shares fell to a low of $42.25 before closing at $43.08. SCCO’s previous close was $43.37 while the outstanding shares total 773.10M. The firm has a beta of 1.13, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 25.37.

Investors have identified the Copper company Southern Copper Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $33.53 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For SCCO, the company has in raw cash 2.05 billion on their books with 400.0 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 4139700000 million total, with 1387200000 million as their total liabilities.

SCCO were able to record 374.1 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 126.5 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 475.1 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Southern Copper Corporation recorded a total of 1.72 billion in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -1.96% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter reducing by -7.85%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 955.8 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 763.9 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 773.10M with the revenue now reading 0.28 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (0.39 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 1.92 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on SCCO sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of SCCO attractive?

In related news, Director, Casar Perez Alfredo sold 11,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Apr 27. The sale was performed at an average price of 31.58, for a total value of 367,118. As the sale deal closes, the Director, Castillo Sanchez Mejorada Enri now sold 12,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 473,114. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 89.37%.

2 out of 13 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 6 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Southern Copper Corporation. 5 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the SCCO stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $36.47.