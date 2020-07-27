Something To Watch Before Buying World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (NYSE:WWE) previous close was $45.56 while the outstanding shares total 77.34M. The firm has a beta of 1.46, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 35.27, and a growth ratio of 1.15. WWE’s shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -1.84% on 07/24/20. The shares fell to a low of $44.24 before closing at $44.72. Intraday shares traded counted 0.83 million, which was -5.45% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 784.85K. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 46.32, with weekly volatility at 2.75% and ATR at 1.46. The WWE stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $29.10 and a $78.76 high.

Investors have identified the Entertainment company World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $3.53 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (WWE) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For WWE, the company has in raw cash 158.52 million on their books with 196.2 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 461852000 million total, with 352241000 million as their total liabilities.

WWE were able to record 57.58 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 68.07 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 65.9 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (WWE)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. recorded a total of 291.01 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 37.31% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter reducing by -10.93%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 175.39 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 115.62 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 77.34M with the revenue now reading 0.34 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (0.28 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 0.85 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on WWE sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of WWE attractive?

In related news, Chief Brand Officer, Levesque Stephanie sold 23,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on May 06. The sale was performed at an average price of 44.29, for a total value of 1,029,964. As the sale deal closes, the EVP, Global Talent Strategy &, Levesque Paul now sold 23,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,018,569. Also, SVP, Controller & CAO, Kowal Mark sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on May 01. The shares were price at an average price of 44.05 per share, with a total market value of 176,200. Following this completion of acquisition, the EVP, Operations & COS, Blum Bradley now holds 16,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 741,345. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.50%.

8 out of 15 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 5 have maintained a Hold recommendation on World Wrestling Entertainment Inc.. 2 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the WWE stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $49.21.