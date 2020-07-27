Should You Buy United Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Right Now? Here’s How to Decide

United Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) shares fell to a low of $28.50 before closing at $28.74. Intraday shares traded counted 0.54 million, which was 37.95% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 872.82K. UBSI’s previous close was $28.08 while the outstanding shares total 101.30M. The firm has a beta of 1.42, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 12.35, and a growth ratio of 1.54. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 55.86, with weekly volatility at 4.04% and ATR at 1.31. The UBSI stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $19.67 and a $40.70 high. The stock traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 2.35% on 07/24/20.

Investors have identified the Banks – Regional company United Bankshares Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $3.64 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

United Bankshares Inc. (UBSI) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

UBSI were able to record 19.47 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 499.34 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 21.48 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for United Bankshares Inc. (UBSI)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, United Bankshares Inc. recorded a total of 180.48 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -4.77% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter reducing by -1.88%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 38.96 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 141.52 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 101.30M with the revenue now reading 0.40 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (0.43 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 2.55 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on UBSI sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of UBSI attractive?

In related news, Executive Vice President, REXROAD JERRY L sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jun 08. The sale was performed at an average price of 32.20, for a total value of 322,000. As the sale deal closes, the Executive Vice President, REXROAD JERRY L now sold 24,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 784,722. Also, Executive Vice-President, Smith Craige L sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Jun 04. The shares were price at an average price of 29.60 per share, with a total market value of 251,600. Following this completion of acquisition, the Director, White Gary G now holds 1,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 55,109. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 2.10%.

1 out of 5 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 4 have maintained a Hold recommendation on United Bankshares Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the UBSI stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $30.00.