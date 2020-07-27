SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) Undervalued? Fundamentals Hard To Beat?

SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -0.88% on 07/24/20. The shares fell to a low of $52.76 before closing at $52.97. Intraday shares traded counted 0.64 million, which was 13.66% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 736.04K. SEIC’s previous close was $53.44 while the outstanding shares total 149.47M. The firm has a beta of 1.27, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 17.20, and a growth ratio of 1.43. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 40.38, with weekly volatility at 3.63% and ATR at 1.63. The SEIC stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $35.40 and a $69.61 high.

Investors have identified the Asset Management company SEI Investments Company as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $7.91 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

SEI Investments Company (SEIC) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

SEIC were able to record 71.84 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by -94.58 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 98.97 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for SEI Investments Company (SEIC)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, SEI Investments Company recorded a total of 414.76 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 3.36% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter reducing by -2.04%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 304.53 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 110.23 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 149.47M with the revenue now reading 0.73 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (0.69 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 3.24 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on SEIC sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of SEIC attractive?

In related news, 10% Owner, WEST ALFRED P JR sold 122,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Feb 27. The sale was performed at an average price of 60.89, for a total value of 7,453,606. As the sale deal closes, the 10% Owner, WEST ALFRED P JR now sold 56,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 3,538,766. Also, 10% Owner, WEST ALFRED P JR sold 11,587 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Feb 24. The shares were price at an average price of 66.43 per share, with a total market value of 769,724. Following this completion of acquisition, the Director, DORAN WILLIAM now holds 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 133,260. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 6.60%.

2 out of 7 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 5 have maintained a Hold recommendation on SEI Investments Company. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the SEIC stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $62.50.