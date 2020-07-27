RGA Stock: Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Is Still Worth a Bite

Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) shares fell to a low of $87.02 before closing at $87.29. Intraday shares traded counted 0.59 million, which was 33.68% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 893.80K. RGA’s previous close was $88.63 while the outstanding shares total 63.00M. The firm has a beta of 1.15, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 9.10, and a growth ratio of 1.17. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 58.01, with weekly volatility at 3.19% and ATR at 3.73. The RGA stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $55.39 and a $169.26 high. The stock traded lower over the last trading session, losing -1.51% on 07/24/20.

Investors have identified the Insurance – Reinsurance company Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $6.01 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated (RGA) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

RGA were able to record 2.2 billion as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 1.37 billion. In cash movements, the company had a total of 2.21 billion as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated (RGA)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated recorded a total of 3.2 billion in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -6.74% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter reducing by -18.13%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 3.25 billion trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of -96.0 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 63.00M with the revenue now reading -1.42 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (2.63 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 13.35 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on RGA sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of RGA attractive?

In related news, Director, Sievert Frederick James sold 960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 18. The sale was performed at an average price of 65.77, for a total value of 63,139. As the sale deal closes, the Director, Guinn Patricia Lynn now bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 288,580. Also, EVP, Laughlin John P Jr sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Nov 27. The shares were price at an average price of 167.60 per share, with a total market value of 335,200. Following this completion of acquisition, the EVP, Laughlin John P Jr now holds 1,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 221,237. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.50%.

3 out of 10 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 6 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated. 1 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the RGA stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $99.44.