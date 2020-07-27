NextGen Healthcare Inc. (NXGN) is down -6.53% from 52 weeks low but Don’t Get Your Hopes high

NextGen Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) previous close was $11.79 while the outstanding shares total 65.98M. The firm has a beta of 1.02, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 101.13, and a growth ratio of 16.86. NXGN’s shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -1.36% on 07/24/20. The shares fell to a low of $11.56 before closing at $11.63. Intraday shares traded counted 0.22 million, which was 45.45% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 403.17K. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 56.31, with weekly volatility at 3.50% and ATR at 0.47. The NXGN stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $5.10 and a $20.68 high.

Investors have identified the Health Information Services company NextGen Healthcare Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $779.44 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

NextGen Healthcare Inc. (NXGN) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For NXGN, the company has in raw cash 140.32 million on their books with 10.62 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 260015000 million total, with 143218000 million as their total liabilities.

NXGN were able to record 58.72 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 105.8 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 85.6 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for NextGen Healthcare Inc. (NXGN)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, NextGen Healthcare Inc. recorded a total of 136.38 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 1.17% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter reducing by -1.0%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 68.34 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 68.04 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 65.98M with the revenue now reading -0.07 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (0.13 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 0.59 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on NXGN sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of NXGN attractive?

In related news, Chief Financial Officer, Arnold James Robert Jr. bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 13. The purchase was performed at an average price of 9.20, for a total value of 46,000. As the purchase deal closes, the EVP, General Counsel/Secretary, LINTON JEFFREY D now bought 575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 4,876. Also, Director, MARGOLIS JEFFREY H bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 12. The shares were cost at an average price of 9.26 per share, with a total market value of 92,600. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.50%.

3 out of 15 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 9 have maintained a Hold recommendation on NextGen Healthcare Inc.. 3 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the NXGN stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $11.21.