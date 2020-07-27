Are Investors Unfairly Punishing Acacia Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA)?

Acacia Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -0.13% on 07/24/20. The shares fell to a low of $67.58 before closing at $67.60. Intraday shares traded counted 0.18 million, which was 71.71% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 623.01K. ACIA’s previous close was $67.69 while the outstanding shares total 41.58M. The firm has a beta of 0.90, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 70.05. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 48.30, with weekly volatility at 0.55% and ATR at 0.42. The ACIA stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $60.62 and a $69.13 high.

Investors have identified the Communication Equipment company Acacia Communications Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $2.83 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Acacia Communications Inc. (ACIA) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 509002000 million total, with 105598000 million as their total liabilities.

ACIA were able to record 19.31 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 49.39 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 22.05 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Acacia Communications Inc. (ACIA)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Acacia Communications Inc. recorded a total of 125.63 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 16.25% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter reducing by -2.43%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 66.34 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 59.28 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 41.58M with the revenue now reading 0.38 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (0.18 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 1.18 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on ACIA sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of ACIA attractive?

In related news, VP of Global Sales, Fisher Eric L sold 3,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jul 06. The sale was performed at an average price of 67.15, for a total value of 233,749. As the sale deal closes, the VP, Finance and PAO, Murphy Francis J now sold 82 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 5,576. Also, VP, Finance and PAO, Murphy Francis J sold 599 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Jun 02. The shares were price at an average price of 67.50 per share, with a total market value of 40,433. Following this completion of acquisition, the Chief Financial Officer, Gavin John F now holds 5,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 380,494. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 6.10%.

0 out of 3 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 3 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Acacia Communications Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the ACIA stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $70.00.