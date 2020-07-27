Are Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX)’s Fundamentals Enough to Outperform

Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX) has a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 1.87, and a growth ratio of 0.22. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 66.21, with weekly volatility at 6.60% and ATR at 0.50. The GTX stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $2.50 and a $14.98 high. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -2.20% on 07/24/20. The shares fell to a low of $6.87 before closing at $7.12. Intraday shares traded counted 0.61 million, which was 31.12% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 888.15K. GTX’s previous close was $7.28 while the outstanding shares total 75.04M.

Investors have identified the Auto Parts company Garrett Motion Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $550.30 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Garrett Motion Inc. (GTX) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For GTX, the company has in raw cash 254.0 million on their books with 72.0 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 1188000000 million total, with 1376000000 million as their total liabilities.

GTX were able to record 18.0 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 67.0 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 57.0 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Garrett Motion Inc. (GTX)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Garrett Motion Inc. recorded a total of 745.0 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -12.08% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter reducing by -11.41%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 603.0 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 142.0 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 75.04M with the revenue now reading 0.69 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (0.13 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 3.86 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on GTX sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of GTX attractive?

In related news, SVP, Integrated Supply Chain, Mabru Thierry sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 03. The sale was performed at an average price of 6.56, for a total value of 65,600. As the sale deal closes, the President & CEO, Rabiller Olivier now sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 288,640. Also, SVP & Chief Human Res. Officer, Spenninck Fabrice sold 4,831 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 03. The shares were price at an average price of 6.56 per share, with a total market value of 31,691. Following this completion of acquisition, the SVP, Integrated Supply Chain, Mabru Thierry now holds 42,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 490,222. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 2.20%.

0 out of 5 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 4 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Garrett Motion Inc.. 1 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the GTX stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $5.70.