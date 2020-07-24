Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Stock: Worth Taking a Bite?

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) has a beta of 0.93, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 142.33, and a growth ratio of 10.17. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 49.00, with weekly volatility at 2.85% and ATR at 1.33. The VRNT stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $32.44 and a $59.83 high. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -1.79% on 07/23/20. The shares fell to a low of $43.585 before closing at $43.98. Intraday shares traded counted 0.52 million, which was 4.38% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 546.62K. VRNT’s previous close was $44.78 while the outstanding shares total 64.38M.

Investors have identified the Software – Infrastructure company Verint Systems Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $2.78 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Verint Systems Inc. (VRNT) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 1110614000 million total, with 677791000 million as their total liabilities.

VRNT were able to record 64.0 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 196.9 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 75.98 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Verint Systems Inc. (VRNT)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Verint Systems Inc. recorded a total of 287.3 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -9.73% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter reducing by -18.07%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 102.33 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 184.97 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 64.38M with the revenue now reading -0.09 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (0.33 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 2.62 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on VRNT sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of VRNT attractive?

In related news, Chief Administrative Officer, FANTE PETER sold 4,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jun 16. The sale was performed at an average price of 43.90, for a total value of 185,697. As the sale deal closes, the Chief Financial Officer, Robinson Douglas now sold 252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 10,831. Also, President, CES, MORIAH ELAN sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Jun 15. The shares were price at an average price of 42.97 per share, with a total market value of 12,891. Following this completion of acquisition, the Chief Administrative Officer, FANTE PETER now holds 116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 4,985. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.60%.

7 out of 7 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 0 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Verint Systems Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the VRNT stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $56.43.