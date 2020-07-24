United Community Banks Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI): An Opportunity for Fundamental Investors?

United Community Banks Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 51.61, with weekly volatility at 5.12% and ATR at 1.02. The UCBI stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $14.95 and a $31.66 high. Intraday shares traded counted 0.39 million, which was 26.1% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 530.74K. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 1.12% on 07/23/20. The shares fell to a low of $18.625 before closing at $18.98. UCBI’s previous close was $18.77 while the outstanding shares total 79.34M. The firm has a beta of 1.35, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 8.79, and a growth ratio of 8.79.

Investors have identified the Banks – Regional company United Community Banks Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $1.69 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

United Community Banks Inc. (UCBI) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

UCBI were able to record -13.39 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 5.3 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of -10.79 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for United Community Banks Inc. (UCBI)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, United Community Banks Inc. recorded a total of 136.55 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 0.02% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter increasing by 0.09%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 17.94 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 118.61 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 79.34M with the revenue now reading 0.40 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (0.31 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 2.38 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on UCBI sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of UCBI attractive?

In related news, Director, RICHLOVSKY THOMAS A bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jun 10. The purchase was performed at an average price of 25.00, for a total value of 100,000. As the purchase deal closes, the EVP, CFO, HARRALSON JEFFERSON L now bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 25,000. Also, Director, DANIELS KENNETH L bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Feb 24. The shares were cost at an average price of 28.31 per share, with a total market value of 28,308. Following this completion of disposal, the SVP, CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER, KUMLER ALAN H now holds 2,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 90,644. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.00%.

3 out of 7 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 4 have maintained a Hold recommendation on United Community Banks Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the UCBI stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $21.57.