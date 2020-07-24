The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG): The Fundamentals Have Changed

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 62.45, with weekly volatility at 1.99% and ATR at 3.61. The SMG stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $76.50 and a $151.03 high. Intraday shares traded counted 0.28 million, which was 35.91% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 438.20K. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -1.78% on 07/23/20. The shares fell to a low of $144.39 before closing at $144.93. SMG’s previous close was $147.56 while the outstanding shares total 55.70M. The firm has a beta of 0.94, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 27.24, and a growth ratio of 2.70.

Investors have identified the Agricultural Inputs company The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $7.90 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For SMG, the company has in raw cash 30.8 million on their books with 212.2 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 2042400000 million total, with 981200000 million as their total liabilities.

SMG were able to record -636.5 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 12.0 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of -607.1 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company recorded a total of 1.38 billion in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 13.95% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter increasing by 73.55%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 832.6 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 550.2 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 55.70M with the revenue now reading 0.05 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (4.07 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 4.47 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on SMG sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of SMG attractive?

In related news, Director, Hanft Adam sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jul 15. The sale was performed at an average price of 143.00, for a total value of 715,000. As the sale deal closes, the Director, Hanft Adam now sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 420,000. Also, Director, Hanft Adam sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Jul 07. The shares were price at an average price of 138.00 per share, with a total market value of 414,000. Following this completion of acquisition, the 10% Owner, HAGEDORN ROBERT now holds 14,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,965,910. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 26.90%.

3 out of 7 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 3 have maintained a Hold recommendation on The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the SMG stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $152.00.