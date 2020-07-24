Qualys Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS): The Most Important Numbers You Should Know

Qualys Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) shares fell to a low of $110.87 before closing at $111.57. Intraday shares traded counted 0.26 million, which was 55.72% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 590.82K. QLYS’s previous close was $112.15 while the outstanding shares total 39.11M. The firm has a beta of 1.01, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 61.37, and a growth ratio of 7.67. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 55.48, with weekly volatility at 3.21% and ATR at 3.51. The QLYS stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $63.37 and a $119.19 high. The stock traded lower over the last trading session, losing -0.52% on 07/23/20.

Investors have identified the Software – Infrastructure company Qualys Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $4.26 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Qualys Inc. (QLYS) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For QLYS, the company has in raw cash 91.38 million on their books with 6.83 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 381586000 million total, with 208713000 million as their total liabilities.

QLYS were able to record 67.14 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 50.35 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 81.28 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Qualys Inc. (QLYS)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Qualys Inc. recorded a total of 78.93 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 13.65% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter increasing by 4.54%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 17.54 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 61.39 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 39.11M with the revenue now reading 0.41 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (0.42 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 1.67 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on QLYS sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of QLYS attractive?

In related news, Chief Product Officer, Thakar Sumedh S sold 4,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jul 09. The sale was performed at an average price of 108.76, for a total value of 458,638. As the sale deal closes, the VP, GC and Corp. Sec., POSEY BRUCE K now sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 106,150. Also, Director, Hank Jeffrey P sold 1,135 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Jun 10. The shares were price at an average price of 108.18 per share, with a total market value of 122,787. Following this completion of acquisition, the Chief Product Officer, Thakar Sumedh S now holds 4,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 454,710. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 14.70%.

5 out of 16 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 10 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Qualys Inc.. 1 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the QLYS stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $105.31.