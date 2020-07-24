Progyny Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY): A Fundamentally Weighted Stock for Long-Term Investors

Progyny Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 5.96% on 07/23/20. The shares fell to a low of $25.27 before closing at $27.18. Intraday shares traded counted 1.2 million, which was -30.7% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 918.42K. PGNY’s previous close was $25.65 while the outstanding shares total 84.54M. The firm stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 59.87, with weekly volatility at 5.36% and ATR at 1.45. The PGNY stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $13.29 and a $36.50 high.

Investors have identified the Health Information Services company Progyny Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $2.23 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Progyny Inc. (PGNY) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 161938000 million total, with 59056000 million as their total liabilities.

PGNY were able to record 11.45 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 11.25 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 12.14 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Progyny Inc. (PGNY)

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 64.42 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 16.6 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 84.54M with the revenue now reading 0.05 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (0.01 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 0.11 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on PGNY sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of PGNY attractive?

In related news, 10% Owner, TPG Group Holdings (SBS) Advis sold 54,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jul 21. The sale was performed at an average price of 26.21, for a total value of 1,434,426. As the sale deal closes, the 10% Owner, TPG Group Holdings (SBS) Advis now sold 62,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,641,994. Also, Director, Payson Norman sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Jul 16. The shares were price at an average price of 25.74 per share, with a total market value of 424,767. Following this completion of acquisition, the Director, Payson Norman now holds 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 420,269. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 4.40%.

5 out of 6 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 1 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Progyny Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the PGNY stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $30.20.