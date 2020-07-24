Is Palomar Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) Worth A Bite? PLMR 200 SMA stands at 46.24%

Palomar Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -2.19% on 07/23/20. The shares fell to a low of $83.1301 before closing at $84.53. Intraday shares traded counted 0.26 million, which was 31.93% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 387.96K. PLMR’s previous close was $86.42 while the outstanding shares total 24.12M. The firm has a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 53.50. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 54.65, with weekly volatility at 4.54% and ATR at 4.18. The PLMR stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $26.25 and a $94.78 high.

Investors have identified the Insurance – Property & Casualty company Palomar Holdings Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $2.11 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Palomar Holdings Inc. (PLMR) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

PLMR were able to record 21.78 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by -9.19 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 21.8 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Palomar Holdings Inc. (PLMR)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Palomar Holdings Inc. recorded a total of 38.02 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 41.33% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter increasing by 8.93%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 22.86 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 15.16 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 24.12M with the revenue now reading 0.49 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (0.39 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 1.73 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on PLMR sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of PLMR attractive?

In related news, Chief Financial Officer, Uchida T Christopher sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jul 22. The sale was performed at an average price of 84.71, for a total value of 50,826. As the sale deal closes, the President, Fisher Heath A now sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 430,790. Also, CEO and Chairman, Armstrong Mac sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Jul 22. The shares were price at an average price of 86.13 per share, with a total market value of 1,076,598. Following this completion of acquisition, the Chief Underwriting Officer, Robinson Andrew T now holds 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 208,366. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.40%.

7 out of 7 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 0 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Palomar Holdings Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the PLMR stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $77.40.