Is Essex Property Trust Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Worth A Bite? ESS 200 SMA stands at -21.65%

Essex Property Trust Inc. (NYSE:ESS) has a beta of 0.67, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 22.50, and a growth ratio of 2.85. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 37.57, with weekly volatility at 3.16% and ATR at 6.77. The ESS stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $175.81 and a $334.17 high. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -2.04% on 07/23/20. The shares fell to a low of $212.84 before closing at $216.33. Intraday shares traded counted 0.42 million, which was 12.03% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 477.36K. ESS’s previous close was $220.83 while the outstanding shares total 66.04M.

Investors have identified the REIT – Residential company Essex Property Trust Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $14.22 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Essex Property Trust Inc. (ESS) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

ESS were able to record -252.5 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 201.25 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 266.93 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Essex Property Trust Inc. (ESS)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Essex Property Trust Inc. recorded a total of 392.37 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 9.21% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter increasing by 4.33%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 261.53 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 130.84 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 66.04M with the revenue now reading 4.98 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (3.40 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 13.38 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on ESS sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of ESS attractive?

In related news, Sr. EVP & COO, Burkart John F. sold 6,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Feb 21. The sale was performed at an average price of 327.06, for a total value of 2,221,719. As the sale deal closes, the Director, LYONS IRVING F III now sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 810,125. Also, Chief Investment Officer, Berry Adam W sold 3,473 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Feb 12. The shares were price at an average price of 319.57 per share, with a total market value of 1,109,867. Following this completion of acquisition, the President and CEO, SCHALL MICHAEL J now holds 13,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 4,180,453. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.10%.

5 out of 21 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 14 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Essex Property Trust Inc.. 2 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the ESS stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $267.61.