Can Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY) Offer Investors Safety?

Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY) shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -2.30% on 07/23/20. The shares fell to a low of $22.63 before closing at $22.95. Intraday shares traded counted 0.78 million, which was 7.83% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 851.38K. RPAY’s previous close was $23.49 while the outstanding shares total 37.63M. The firm stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 39.50, with weekly volatility at 4.72% and ATR at 1.27. The RPAY stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $10.69 and a $27.93 high.

Investors have identified the Software – Infrastructure company Repay Holdings Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $1.74 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Repay Holdings Corporation (RPAY) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For RPAY, the company has in raw cash 32.71 million on their books with 5.5 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 52739000 million total, with 66746000 million as their total liabilities.

RPAY were able to record 5.79 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 6.49 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 8.57 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Repay Holdings Corporation (RPAY)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Repay Holdings Corporation recorded a total of 39.46 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 41.66% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter reducing by -2.67%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 10.77 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 28.69 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 37.63M with the revenue now reading -0.09 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (0.15 cents a share).

Is the stock of RPAY attractive?

In related news, VP, Controller, Sullivan Thomas Eugene sold 28,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jun 03. The sale was performed at an average price of 23.45, for a total value of 660,000. As the sale deal closes, the Director, Hartheimer Robert Herman now sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 95,000. Also, Director, Hartheimer Robert Herman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on May 13. The shares were price at an average price of 18.37 per share, with a total market value of 183,650. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 5.60%.

8 out of 8 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 0 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Repay Holdings Corporation. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the RPAY stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $15.50.