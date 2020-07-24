Are Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS) Prospects Worsening?

Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 59.81, with weekly volatility at 3.30% and ATR at 0.48. The UIS stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $6.39 and a $18.13 high. Intraday shares traded counted 0.52 million, which was 23.09% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 674.37K. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 2.38% on 07/23/20. The shares fell to a low of $11.27 before closing at $11.60. UIS’s previous close was $11.33 while the outstanding shares total 62.65M. The firm has a beta of 0.71.

Investors have identified the Information Technology Services company Unisys Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $737.06 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Unisys Corporation (UIS) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For UIS, the company has in raw cash 1.28 billion on their books with 530.1 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 1883300000 million total, with 1310900000 million as their total liabilities.

UIS were able to record -388.3 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 735.7 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of -377.9 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Unisys Corporation (UIS)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Unisys Corporation recorded a total of 515.4 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -7.59% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter reducing by -71.28%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 402.3 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 113.1 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 62.65M with the revenue now reading 17.06 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 1.95 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on UIS sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of UIS attractive?

In related news, Senior Vice President, GUPTA VISHAL sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jun 05. The sale was performed at an average price of 12.63, for a total value of 18,949. As the sale deal closes, the Senior Vice President, GUPTA VISHAL now sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 17,985. Also, Senior Vice President, GUPTA VISHAL sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Jun 01. The shares were price at an average price of 11.95 per share, with a total market value of 23,892. Following this completion of acquisition, the SVP, Gen. Counsel & Secretary, KENNEY GERALD P now holds 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 88,604. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 3.50%.

2 out of 3 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 1 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Unisys Corporation. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the UIS stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $18.83.