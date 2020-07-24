Are A10 Networks Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)’s Fundamentals Enough to Outperform

A10 Networks Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) has a beta of 0.81. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 57.31, with weekly volatility at 3.42% and ATR at 0.30. The ATEN stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $3.43 and a $8.29 high. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 1.09% on 07/23/20. The shares fell to a low of $7.26 before closing at $7.45. Intraday shares traded counted 0.69 million, which was -38.33% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 499.62K. ATEN’s previous close was $7.37 while the outstanding shares total 78.06M.

Investors have identified the Software – Infrastructure company A10 Networks Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $585.35 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

A10 Networks Inc. (ATEN) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 219050000 million total, with 90898000 million as their total liabilities.

ATEN were able to record 11.31 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 19.89 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 12.18 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for A10 Networks Inc. (ATEN)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, A10 Networks Inc. recorded a total of 53.76 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 6.46% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter reducing by -12.19%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 12.14 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 41.62 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 78.06M with the revenue now reading 0.00 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (-0.03 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record -0.19 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on ATEN sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of ATEN attractive?

In related news, EVP, Chief Financial Officer, Constantino Thomas sold 15,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jul 07. The sale was performed at an average price of 6.65, for a total value of 103,886. As the sale deal closes, the VP Worldwide Marketing, Reiss Gunter now sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 20,814. Also, VP Worldwide Marketing, Reiss Gunter sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on May 22. The shares were price at an average price of 6.68 per share, with a total market value of 20,040. Following this completion of acquisition, the 10% Owner, CHEN LEE now holds 2,200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 13,200,000. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 10.70%.