The Timken Company (TKR) moved down -25.45% from 52 weeks low: Is it Too Late to Be Bullish?

The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 60.77, with weekly volatility at 2.53% and ATR at 1.58. The TKR stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $22.25 and a $58.78 high. Intraday shares traded counted 0.45 million, which was 29.7% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 646.28K. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.21% on 07/22/20. The shares fell to a low of $47.42 before closing at $47.70. TKR’s previous close was $47.60 while the outstanding shares total 75.46M. The firm has a beta of 1.82, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 10.44, and a growth ratio of 5.49.

Investors have identified the Tools & Accessories company The Timken Company as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $3.57 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

The Timken Company (TKR) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For TKR, the company has in raw cash 394.0 million on their books with 64.1 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 2092200000 million total, with 769800000 million as their total liabilities.

TKR were able to record 24.4 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 177.8 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 56.2 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for The Timken Company (TKR)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, The Timken Company recorded a total of 923.4 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -6.1% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter increasing by 2.95%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 644.5 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 278.9 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 75.46M with the revenue now reading 1.07 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (1.07 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 4.60 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on TKR sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of TKR attractive?

In related news, EVP – Human Resources, Myers Ronald J sold 17,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Feb 13. The sale was performed at an average price of 54.89, for a total value of 937,432. As the sale deal closes, the Chief Accounting Officer, Chadwick Shelly Marie now sold 2,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 159,123. Also, EVP & Group President, Coughlin Christopher A sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Feb 12. The shares were price at an average price of 55.03 per share, with a total market value of 275,150. Following this completion of acquisition, the EVP & CFO, Fracassa Philip D. now holds 22,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,222,220. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.90%.

10 out of 11 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 1 have maintained a Hold recommendation on The Timken Company. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the TKR stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $50.78.