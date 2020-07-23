Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) moved down -4.93% in a month: Spotting A Buy Candidate

Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -3.33% on 07/22/20. The shares fell to a low of $28.02 before closing at $28.18. Intraday shares traded counted 0.44 million, which was 37.48% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 708.51K. LAZ’s previous close was $29.15 while the outstanding shares total 106.30M. The firm has a beta of 1.77, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 12.72, and a growth ratio of 39.01. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 49.72, with weekly volatility at 3.14% and ATR at 1.12. The LAZ stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $20.94 and a $44.95 high.

Investors have identified the Capital Markets company Lazard Ltd as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $3.02 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Lazard Ltd (LAZ) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

LAZ were able to record -167.99 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by -539.95 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of -155.98 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Lazard Ltd (LAZ)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Lazard Ltd recorded a total of 538.01 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -19.64% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter reducing by -34.07%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 453.92 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 84.1 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 106.30M with the revenue now reading 0.55 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (0.62 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 3.28 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on LAZ sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of LAZ attractive?

In related news, President, Stern Alexander F. sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 03. The sale was performed at an average price of 37.95, for a total value of 1,897,500. As the sale deal closes, the Chief Accounting Officer, RAGONE DOMINICK now sold 4,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 165,791. Also, CAO and General Counsel, Hoffman Scott D sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Nov 08. The shares were price at an average price of 38.25 per share, with a total market value of 1,530,136. Following this completion of acquisition, the CAO and General Counsel, Hoffman Scott D now holds 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,021,296. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.30%.

4 out of 10 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 3 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Lazard Ltd. 2 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the LAZ stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $31.63.