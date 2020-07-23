Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) moved up 6.70% in a month: Spotting A Buy Candidate

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) previous close was $190.86 while the outstanding shares total 25.25M. The firm has a beta of 0.94, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 29.93, and a growth ratio of 3.74. HELE’s shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.50% on 07/22/20. The shares fell to a low of $189.335 before closing at $191.82. Intraday shares traded counted 0.15 million, which was 28.82% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 212.41K. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 52.98, with weekly volatility at 2.29% and ATR at 6.40. The HELE stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $104.01 and a $209.99 high.

Investors have identified the Household & Personal Products company Helen of Troy Limited as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $4.88 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Helen of Troy Limited (HELE) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For HELE, the company has in raw cash 88.52 million on their books with 1.88 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 757036000 million total, with 365929000 million as their total liabilities.

HELE were able to record 86.38 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 64.05 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 92.83 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Helen of Troy Limited (HELE)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Helen of Troy Limited recorded a total of 420.83 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 10.57% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter reducing by -5.12%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 241.53 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 179.3 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 25.25M with the revenue now reading 2.39 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (1.57 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 8.47 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on HELE sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of HELE attractive?

In related news, Chief Executive Officer, Mininberg Julien sold 199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jul 13. The sale was performed at an average price of 205.87, for a total value of 40,969. As the sale deal closes, the Chief Financial Officer, Grass Brian now sold 4,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 888,119. Also, Director, Meeker Timothy F sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Jul 13. The shares were price at an average price of 205.84 per share, with a total market value of 411,687. Following this completion of acquisition, the Director, ABROMOVITZ GARY B now holds 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 412,000. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.80%.

4 out of 5 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 0 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Helen of Troy Limited. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the HELE stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $226.80.