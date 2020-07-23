HCAT Stock: Health Catalyst Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Is Still Worth a Bite

Health Catalyst Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 64.28, with weekly volatility at 3.74% and ATR at 1.74. The HCAT stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $17.48 and a $49.85 high. Intraday shares traded counted 0.51 million, which was 33.54% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 769.49K. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -0.72% on 07/22/20. The shares fell to a low of $35.475 before closing at $36.07. HCAT’s previous close was $36.33 while the outstanding shares total 37.11M.

Investors have identified the Health Information Services company Health Catalyst Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $1.36 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Health Catalyst Inc. (HCAT) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For HCAT, the company has in raw cash 60.97 million on their books with 2.3 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 249859000 million total, with 50428000 million as their total liabilities.

HCAT were able to record -17.27 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 42.93 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of -16.77 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Health Catalyst Inc. (HCAT)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Health Catalyst Inc. recorded a total of 45.12 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 21.95% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter increasing by 3.58%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 24.07 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 21.05 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 37.11M with the revenue now reading -0.47 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (-0.38 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record -1.42 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on HCAT sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of HCAT attractive?

In related news, General Counsel, Orenstein Daniel H. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jul 15. The sale was performed at an average price of 36.16, for a total value of 180,802. As the sale deal closes, the Director, Pramoda Anita now sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,085,913. Also, Chief Operating Officer, Horstmeier Paul sold 10,750 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Jul 01. The shares were price at an average price of 28.93 per share, with a total market value of 311,035. Following this completion of acquisition, the Chief Technology Officer, Sanders Dale now holds 27,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 795,266. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 2.50%.

15 out of 15 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 0 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Health Catalyst Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the HCAT stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $38.50.