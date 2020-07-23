Beazer Homes USA Inc. (NYSE:BZH): A Fundamentally Weighted Stock for Long-Term Investors

Beazer Homes USA Inc. (NYSE:BZH) shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 3.85% on 07/22/20. The shares fell to a low of $10.76 before closing at $11.32. Intraday shares traded counted 0.44 million, which was 27.16% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 601.20K. BZH’s previous close was $10.90 while the outstanding shares total 29.87M. The firm has a beta of 2.41, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 12.43, and a growth ratio of 3.11. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 61.59, with weekly volatility at 4.17% and ATR at 0.57. The BZH stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $4.39 and a $17.23 high.

Investors have identified the Residential Construction company Beazer Homes USA Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $358.16 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Beazer Homes USA Inc. (BZH) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 1937645000 million total, with 137238000 million as their total liabilities.

BZH were able to record -51.39 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 189.75 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of -45.91 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Beazer Homes USA Inc. (BZH)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Beazer Homes USA Inc. recorded a total of 489.41 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 13.93% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter increasing by 14.63%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 410.57 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 78.84 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 29.87M with the revenue now reading 0.00 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (0.32 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 1.27 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on BZH sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of BZH attractive?

In related news, Director, ZELNAK STEPHEN P JR sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 18. The sale was performed at an average price of 5.47, for a total value of 38,290. As the sale deal closes, the Director, ZELNAK STEPHEN P JR now sold 212,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,202,750. Also, Director, ZELNAK STEPHEN P JR sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 13. The shares were price at an average price of 7.90 per share, with a total market value of 296,250. Following this completion of acquisition, the Director, ZELNAK STEPHEN P JR now holds 77,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 627,281. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.90%.

0 out of 1 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 1 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Beazer Homes USA Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the BZH stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $8.00.