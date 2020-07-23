Are Cardiovascular Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) Prospects Worsening?

Cardiovascular Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) has a beta of 1.41. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 48.38, with weekly volatility at 4.70% and ATR at 1.47. The CSII stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $26.00 and a $55.22 high. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 2.38% on 07/22/20. The shares fell to a low of $30.66 before closing at $30.98. Intraday shares traded counted 0.27 million, which was 25.78% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 358.63K. CSII’s previous close was $30.26 while the outstanding shares total 39.50M.

Investors have identified the Medical Devices company Cardiovascular Systems Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $1.14 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Cardiovascular Systems Inc. (CSII) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 164436000 million total, with 50056000 million as their total liabilities.

CSII were able to record -3.56 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by -4.67 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of -1.42 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Cardiovascular Systems Inc. (CSII)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Cardiovascular Systems Inc. recorded a total of 61.17 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -3.49% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter reducing by -11.7%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 12.22 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 48.95 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 39.50M with the revenue now reading -0.08 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (-0.09 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record -0.01 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on CSII sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of CSII attractive?

In related news, Chief Financial Officer, Points Jeffrey S. sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Feb 12. The sale was performed at an average price of 42.18, for a total value of 126,536. As the sale deal closes, the Chief Operating Officer, Robb Rhonda J. now sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 152,246. Also, VP Manufacturing & Operations, Hastings John M. sold 5,357 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Feb 12. The shares were price at an average price of 42.11 per share, with a total market value of 225,585. Following this completion of acquisition, the General Counsel & Corp. Sec., Rosenstein Alexander now holds 6,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 318,025. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.70%.

7 out of 11 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 3 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Cardiovascular Systems Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the CSII stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $45.86.