Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) Stock: Worth Taking a Bite?

Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) has a beta of 1.05, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 8.74, and a growth ratio of 1.37. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 71.88, with weekly volatility at 2.01% and ATR at 1.10. The ATGE stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $19.76 and a $51.79 high. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.08% on 07/22/20. The shares fell to a low of $35.97 before closing at $36.35. Intraday shares traded counted 0.38 million, which was 11.26% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 429.31K. ATGE’s previous close was $36.32 while the outstanding shares total 52.96M.

Investors have identified the Education & Training Services company Adtalem Global Education Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $1.86 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Adtalem Global Education Inc. (ATGE) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For ATGE, the company has in raw cash 168.58 million on their books with 54.93 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 544266000 million total, with 344686000 million as their total liabilities.

ATGE were able to record 73.6 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by -47.93 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 105.53 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Adtalem Global Education Inc. (ATGE)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Adtalem Global Education Inc. recorded a total of 271.49 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 4.71% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter increasing by 1.96%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 118.71 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 152.78 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 52.96M with the revenue now reading -0.05 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (0.67 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 2.82 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on ATGE sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of ATGE attractive?

In related news, Group President, Business &Law, Sayao Thiago Aguiar sold 1,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Feb 28. The sale was performed at an average price of 29.74, for a total value of 40,677. As the sale deal closes, the SVP, Chief Financial Officer, Randolfi Michael O now bought 32,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,079,379. Also, Gr Pres Medical and Healthcare, Boden Holland Katherine Alice bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Nov 11. The shares were price at an average price of 31.99 per share, with a total market value of 63,987. Following this completion of acquisition, the Senior Vice President, Chief F, Unzicker Patrick J now holds 2,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 104,272. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.40%.

3 out of 4 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 1 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Adtalem Global Education Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the ATGE stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $41.00.