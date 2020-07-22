TrustCo Bank Corp NY (TRST) move up 3.85% this morning: TRST Price Rally Looks Real

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) previous close was $5.97 while the outstanding shares total 96.73M. The firm has a beta of 1.24, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 10.62, and a growth ratio of 2.12. TRST’s shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 3.85% on 07/21/20. The shares fell to a low of $6.0301 before closing at $6.20. Intraday shares traded counted 0.38 million, which was 34.49% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 586.57K. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 53.81, with weekly volatility at 3.33% and ATR at 0.24. The TRST stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $4.30 and a $9.10 high.

Investors have identified the Banks – Regional company TrustCo Bank Corp NY as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $608.15 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (TRST) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

TRST were able to record 13.7 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 79.21 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 14.51 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for TrustCo Bank Corp NY (TRST)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, TrustCo Bank Corp NY recorded a total of 46.61 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -1.72% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter reducing by -1.96%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 8.06 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 38.55 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 96.73M with the revenue now reading 0.14 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (0.13 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 0.60 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on TRST sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of TRST attractive?

In related news, EVP & CHIEF RISK OFFICER, LEONARD ROBERT M bought 3,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on May 29. The purchase was performed at an average price of 6.31, for a total value of 20,059. As the purchase deal closes, the EVP & CHIEF RISK OFFICER, LEONARD ROBERT M now bought 3,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 19,890. Also, EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT & COO, CURLEY KEVIN M bought 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on May 04. The shares were cost at an average price of 5.91 per share, with a total market value of 20,094. Following this completion of disposal, the Director, LUCARELLI LISA M now holds 4,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 25,789. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.60%.

1 out of 1 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 0 have maintained a Hold recommendation on TrustCo Bank Corp NY. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the TRST stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $7.00.