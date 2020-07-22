Should You Buy New Jersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR) Right Now? Here’s How to Decide

New Jersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR) previous close was $30.62 while the outstanding shares total 95.58M. The firm has a beta of 0.39, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 15.75, and a growth ratio of 2.63. NJR’s shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 2.78% on 07/21/20. The shares fell to a low of $30.98 before closing at $31.47. Intraday shares traded counted 0.44 million, which was 24.04% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 574.93K. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 48.25, with weekly volatility at 3.22% and ATR at 1.20. The NJR stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $21.14 and a $50.62 high.

Investors have identified the Utilities – Regulated Gas company New Jersey Resources Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $2.97 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

New Jersey Resources Corporation (NJR) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For NJR, the company has in raw cash 25.97 million on their books with 488.62 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 500874000 million total, with 824349000 million as their total liabilities.

NJR were able to record -571.85 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 24.33 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 179.15 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for New Jersey Resources Corporation (NJR)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, New Jersey Resources Corporation recorded a total of 639.61 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -35.43% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter increasing by 3.84%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 544.4 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 95.22 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 95.58M with the revenue now reading 0.93 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (1.43 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 1.95 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on NJR sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of NJR attractive?

In related news, Director, CORRELL DONALD L sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 17. The sale was performed at an average price of 26.76, for a total value of 267,627. As the sale deal closes, the Senior VP and CFO, Migliaccio Patrick J. now sold 3,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 151,680. Also, Chairman & CEO, DOWNES LAURENCE M sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Aug 13. The shares were price at an average price of 45.00 per share, with a total market value of 990,057. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.20%.

1 out of 5 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 2 have maintained a Hold recommendation on New Jersey Resources Corporation. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the NJR stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $38.75.