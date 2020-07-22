PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE:PAR): A Stocks With Stellar Fundamentals?

PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE:PAR) previous close was $29.76 while the outstanding shares total 17.94M. The firm has a beta of 1.44. PAR’s shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 1.18% on 07/21/20. The shares fell to a low of $29.88 before closing at $30.11. Intraday shares traded counted 0.13 million, which was 58.29% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 321.82K. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 56.50, with weekly volatility at 4.07% and ATR at 1.55. The PAR stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $9.64 and a $35.10 high.

Investors have identified the Software – Application company PAR Technology Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $545.59 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

PAR Technology Corporation (PAR) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For PAR, the company has in raw cash 60.09 million on their books with 2.64 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 133438000 million total, with 38362000 million as their total liabilities.

PAR were able to record -17.16 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 32.05 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of -15.12 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for PAR Technology Corporation (PAR)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, PAR Technology Corporation recorded a total of 54.73 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 18.36% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter increasing by 3.31%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 43.69 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 11.05 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 17.94M with the revenue now reading -0.61 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (-0.27 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record -0.57 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on PAR sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of PAR attractive?

In related news, VP & Chief Financial Officer, MENAR BRYAN A sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jul 13. The sale was performed at an average price of 29.75, for a total value of 163,615. As the sale deal closes, the President of Subsidiary, CICCHINELLI MATTHEW R now bought 2,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 60,008. Also, Director, SAMMON JOHN W JR sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Oct 24. The shares were price at an average price of 24.06 per share, with a total market value of 7,218. Following this completion of acquisition, the Director, SAMMON JOHN W JR now holds 5,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 128,318. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 8.50%.

5 out of 5 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 0 have maintained a Hold recommendation on PAR Technology Corporation. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the PAR stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $35.20.