MKS Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI): A Stocks With Stellar Fundamentals?

MKS Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) has a beta of 1.50, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 33.60, and a growth ratio of 1.40. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 64.95, with weekly volatility at 3.13% and ATR at 4.28. The MKSI stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $66.87 and a $122.30 high. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -0.22% on 07/21/20. The shares fell to a low of $118.41 before closing at $119.92. Intraday shares traded counted 0.52 million, which was -31.03% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 395.91K. MKSI’s previous close was $120.18 while the outstanding shares total 54.90M.

Investors have identified the Scientific & Technical Instruments company MKS Instruments Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $6.47 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

MKS Instruments Inc. (MKSI) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For MKSI, the company has in raw cash 442.0 million on their books with 14.3 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 1456600000 million total, with 321600000 million as their total liabilities.

MKSI were able to record 64.9 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 27.4 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 74.9 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for MKS Instruments Inc. (MKSI)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, MKS Instruments Inc. recorded a total of 535.7 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 13.46% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter increasing by 6.74%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 296.1 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 239.6 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 54.90M with the revenue now reading 1.26 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (1.24 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 4.52 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on MKSI sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of MKSI attractive?

In related news, Sr. VP, CFO & Treasurer, BAGSHAW SETH H sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jul 06. The sale was performed at an average price of 116.84, for a total value of 584,197. As the sale deal closes, the Director, Mora Elizabeth now sold 450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 47,291. Also, Director, COLELLA GERARD G sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on May 19. The shares were price at an average price of 100.17 per share, with a total market value of 500,858. Following this completion of acquisition, the Director, Beecher Gregory R now holds 18,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,740,766. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.30%.

8 out of 10 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 2 have maintained a Hold recommendation on MKS Instruments Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the MKSI stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $127.89.