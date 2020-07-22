Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (VAC) weekly volatility stands at 5.11%: What It Means

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) shares fell to a low of $86.15 before closing at $87.60. Intraday shares traded counted 0.34 million, which was 29.29% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 476.70K. VAC’s previous close was $84.93 while the outstanding shares total 41.50M. The firm has a beta of 2.47, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 1564.29. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 51.28, with weekly volatility at 5.11% and ATR at 4.96. The VAC stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $30.10 and a $131.27 high. The stock traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 3.14% on 07/21/20.

Investors have identified the Resorts & Casinos company Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $3.71 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (VAC) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 4222000000 million total, with 1210000000 million as their total liabilities.

VAC were able to record -139.0 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 319.0 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of -122.0 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (VAC)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation recorded a total of 1.01 billion in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -2.38% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter reducing by -15.94%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 176.0 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 834.0 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 41.50M with the revenue now reading -2.56 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (2.15 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 7.81 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on VAC sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of VAC attractive?

In related news, EVP Chief Brand, Digital Strat, Vitas Ovidio Elias sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jun 08. The sale was performed at an average price of 104.24, for a total value of 62,544. As the sale deal closes, the Exec. VP & Chief HR Officer, Yonker Michael E. now sold 2,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 285,070. Also, SVP, Controller, CAO, Sullivan Laurie A sold 1,390 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on May 27. The shares were price at an average price of 97.77 per share, with a total market value of 135,900. Following this completion of acquisition, the President & CEO, WEISZ STEPHEN P now holds 44,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 5,532,323. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 2.30%.

7 out of 8 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 1 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the VAC stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $104.88.